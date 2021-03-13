FALLS OF ROUGH — Carroll Raymond Hagerman, 96, of Falls of Rough, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 15, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Annie Myrtle Myles and Roy Everet Hagerman. He retired as an electrician and worked throughout the county as a lineman. Carroll was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Masonic lodge.
He had a special friend of around 60 years, Jerry Howerton, who he thought of as a son whom he met while working as a lineman and taught him his job. They both belonged to the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers and continued a close relationship after retirement. In his earlier days, he liked to hunt. He loved the farm life and enjoyed raising cows after his retirement. Carroll was very kind and generous and willing to help others in need. He loved his family and friends very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Lodene Hayden (daughter Mary Ann Strehl); a brother, Gerald Everet Hagerman (sons Randall, Gerald Jr. and Jerry); and infant sister Wanda Lee.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ina Jane Tate Hagerman; sisters Hazel Marie Wilson and Regina Carolyn Hagerman Jennings; his nieces, Martha Herrell, Ruth Mumford, Brenda Zuerner and Pam Thompson; nephews Roy Hayden, Byron Jennings, Greg Jennings, Brent Jennings and Kevin Jennings; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and a special niece, Tricia.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Carroll at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and the Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
