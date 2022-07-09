GREENVILLE — Carroll Ress Wheeler, 86, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022, at his home in Greenville.
Born September 13, 1935, in Muhlenberg County, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Armed Forces, the Army, and a coal miner as a surveyor with Peabody Coal Company. He loved fishing, gardening, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loyal University of Kentucky Wildcat fan. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greenville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, O.J. Sr. and Dimple Wheeler; two brothers, Oscar and C.T. Wheeler; and one sister, Wanda Shearer.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce; four children, Carol Ann (Charleston) Farber of Naples, Florida, Tammie (George) McCauley of Central City, Terry (Peggy) Wheeler of Hodgenville, and Perry Lee (Melissa) Wheeler of Franklin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Rev. Charleston Farber and Rev. Jeremy Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
