Carroll Thomas Young, 86, was welcomed home into the gates of Heaven Monday, May 22, 2023, while surrounded by his family at home. Carroll rounded out the final hole on the back nine of life, often speaking of the joyous reunions he would have with those he dearly missed.
With a deep passion for the sport he could no longer play, Carroll looked forward in his final days to a tee time in Heaven with friends and family that have passed, golfing in the presence of God.
Carroll was born March 29, 1937, in Louisville to the late Elewese Embry and Burl Young. He spent most of his life alongside his stepfather, Fairden Embry. If you were around him enough you have likely heard the story of the Great Flood of 1937 and how he was born in a boat as his mother was trying to get to the hospital. His personality was always kind and lighthearted. It was not until the later part of his life that he really became a spiritual man, loving the Lord and being part of his church family. He was an avid and active member of Liberty Lighthouse Church.
He was a man that loved being outdoors camping and fishing, but his passion was golfing.
Carroll spent time teaching friends and family the art and skill that he seemed to acquire so naturally, always demonstrating patience. Many family memories were made alongside creeks, upon hilltops, and in the woods during family camping trips. He loved his family and desired nothing more than to have a good time.
Carroll spent his career at Fields Packing Company, eventually retiring from there as the shipping supervisor.
In addition to his parents, Carroll was preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Thomas Gaddis; brother-in-law, Randy Dale Boone; stepsister, Deidre (Bill) Griffin; and stepmother, Flora Young.
Surviving him and holding his dear memories close will be his three daughters , Amy (Bobby) Huff, Amber Howard, and Pamela (Markus) Feldman; seven grandchildren, Hannah Crowe, Bryeeona Howard, Jennifer Huff, Matthew Huff, Megan (Jarred) Peak, Matthew Warwick, and Alexander Warwick; seven great-grandchildren, Trenton Thomas Crowe, Braylon Rodgers, Mason Huff, Lilly Huff, James Peak, Cole Huff, and Caspain Huff; mother-in-law, Sue Gaddis; stepsister, Beverly (Bob) Northern; two stepbrothers, Tracey (Vickie) Young and Michael (Janet) Young; special brothers and sisters-in-law, Marcia Boone, Kevin (Tammy) Gaddis, and Melanie Stowe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was papaw to many beloved grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
