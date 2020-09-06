CENTRAL CITY — Casey Bradford Coe, 55, of Central City, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Coe was born July 8, 1965, in Muhlenberg County. He was a Maintenance Supervisor at Carhartt. He was a member of Bremen Church of Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Coe; brother Scott Coe; sister Keitha Brown; and father-in-law George Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Lana Coe of Central City; sons Brad (Brittney) Coe of Central City and Bryce (Jennifer) Coe of Central City; grandchildren River and Rayne Coe; mother Juanita Coe of Greenville; brother Marlin (Phyllis) Coe of Russellville; sister Brandi (Chris) Jones of Greenville; brother in-law George (Ladonna) Gray of Central City; mother-in-law Martha Gray of Central City; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. George Gray Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Hortons Chapel Cemetery in Belton. Visitation will be Monday at 5 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor's mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
