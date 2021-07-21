Cassie Lynn “Bird Legs” Head, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on May 2, 1984, to June O’Bryan Travers and Brian Fitzgerald Head. Cassie worked as a mortgage specialist for Cardinal Financial Solutions and was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Cassie loved her kids and everything she did was for them. She recently bought her first home and was very proud of herself. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach, tanning, swimming and spending time with her family and friends. Cassie was energetic, outgoing and could get everyone around her giggling with her infectious laugh!
Cassie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bobby and Geraldine Head; her aunt, Bonnie Wright; and her stepdad, Donald Travers.
Along with her parents, Cassie is survived by her children, Patrick Green, Alex Green and Parker Green; her siblings, Jacob and Jeremy (Jena) Head; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Sinoj Pynadath, HGN officiating. Burial will follow at St. Rapheal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
