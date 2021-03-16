Cassoline Joines, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Grayson County on April 12, 1945, to the late James Corbit and Mollie Geary. Cassoline was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed her “games of chance” and the feeling of adventure that went along with them. Cassoline was a devoted fan of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.
Along with her parents, Cassoline was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Joines; her significant other, Billy Flener; and her siblings, Edith Curry, Jonell Payton, Jimmy Geary, and Ralph Geary.
Cassoline is survived by her children, Terry Dennis, Shirlene Joines, and Patricia Joines; her grandchildren, Ashley, Bethany, Caley, Dylan, Paige, MacKenzie, Aidan, and Cassidy; her great-grandson, Wade; and her brother, Michael Geary.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Brother Rick Wedding officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Cassoline at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Cassoline Joines and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
