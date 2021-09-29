LOUISVILLE — Catherine Arlene Riney McClish, 72, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Louisville. She was born April 4, 1949, in Owensboro to Francis “F.G.” Guerdon Jr. and Winifred “Winnie” Cecil Riney. She was one of 14 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Doug (Leslie) Riney.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Jill (Jason), and their children, Reagan, 17, Parker 16, and Brooks, 12 of Hendersonville, Tennessee; her son, Adam (Sarah), and their children, Molly, 11, Riley, 9, and Chase, 4, of Louisville; sisters Ann (Charles) Roby, Linda (Dave) O’Nan, Becky (Jerry dec.) Reisz, Martha (Jim) Kamuf, Sister Judith Nell Riney, Winnie (Gene dec.) Cohron, Kay Beth Riney, Carol Riney, Pam (Joe) Higdon and Laurie (Greg) Payne; by brothers Frank (Moggie) Riney and Keith Riney (Cathy dec.); along with many, many friends.
Cathy’s greatest joy in life was to spend time with her family, especially with those who called her “Mimi.” She loved to gather friends and family together for parties, game nights, bonfires, UK games and any other excuse she could think of to bring people together. She was an infamous prankster and will be remembered for bringing laughter and joy to all of those around her.
A graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brescia College and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, Cathy worked as a pharmacist for over 40 years. She was an active member of the Kentucky Pharmacy Association. Throughout her professional career, she always demonstrated the strong work ethic she developed growing up on the family farm. A devoted Catholic, she gave generously throughout her life.
Despite a difficult final year of life, Cathy continued to demonstrate her faith, hopefulness, and strength of spirit.
Heaven is a louder place now that Cathy has arrived.
A wake service will be 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Louisville followed by a reception. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Owensboro followed by a celebration.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Catholic Relief Services or St. Jude.
Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, has been entrusted with arrangements.
