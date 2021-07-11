TAMPA, Fla. — Catherine “Carrie” Anne Foster Long, 47, passed away at Mese Countryside Hospital in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, including her mother and sister; plus brother, sister, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews by Zoom.
Carrie was born in Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 28, 1974, on her maternal grandmother (Nunama) and grandfather’s birthdate. Her Nunama passed away July 7, 1993.
Carrie led a nomadic life as a child living in Okinawa, Seattle, Gulfport, Sicily, Puerto Rico, Udhailiyah and Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, California, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and her favorite, Florida, where she could go to her favorite place — the beach. During her time overseas, she traveled extensively in Asia, Europe and the Middle East with her parents and brother.
Carrie graduated from Daviess County High School in 1992 and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in 1996 with a degree in public affairs. She attended Kentucky Wesleyan College from 1992-94. Carrie worked a variety of jobs through high school and college and enjoyed her tenure as an Edward Jones rep in Tennessee and Florida. After the birth of her daughter, Natalie, she decided that being a full-time mom was the job she most wanted to do. She devoted the rest of her life to taking care of her family.
Carrie enjoyed biking, hiking, kayaking and, most of all, the beach. She loved living in Florida, where she spent many days at Fred Howard and Clearwater Beach. She and her family of Florida friends enjoyed going to Raggae concerts and spending time together. Carrie called herself the “queen,” but she was also the “mermaid.” She loved all of the holidays, but especially Christmas and Halloween. Summers found her and the children in Kentucky hanging out with family at Hattie’s Hill, where she took charge of the tie-dying operation every year.
Carrie was a loving mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece and cousin to many. She loved her country and her little dog, Blaze.
She was preceded by her grandparents, Betty and Cliff Wilhoyte and Martha and Ed Foster.
Carrie is survived by her children, Zac, Natalie and Genevieve; her parents, Susan and Jim Foster; and her siblings, Travis (Julie) Foster, Jamese (Ben) Spears and Hadley (Dean) Dimitropoulos. She loved each of her sweet nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Drop by anytime after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, to a celebration of life at her home at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm, until we are done. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Please email memories and or photos to CarrieLongMemorial@gmail.com. We will be making a memory book for each of her children.
If you would like to make a contribution to her children’s trust fund, you can find that at GoFundMe trust funds for Zac, Natalie and Genevieve Long at gofund.me/a200dd36.
