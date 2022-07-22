Catherine “Cat” Marie Robinson, 65, gained her angel wings Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. Her final days were spent surrounded by all the family and friends that Cat had touched in some small way throughout her very memorable life!
Catherine was born August 9, 1956, in Owensboro, to the late Rhoda Mae Robinson and Christopher Curry. Catherine retired from Owensboro Mercy Health System, formerly known as Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. She attended Owensboro Senior High School, graduated in 1975, and continued her education at Kentucky Wesleyan College majoring in nursing. She accepted Christ as her Savior at age nine and became a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and matured as a God-fearing woman! She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, family reunions, and fellowshipping with all her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Curry, and two sisters, Luanna Allen and Helen McHenry.
She leaves to mourn her loss her three children, Rhonda Robinson Harris (Frank Harris Jr.), Kerry Watkins (Kevin), and James Michael Deon Robinson; a brother, Herman Smith (Rhonda); sister, Betty Curry McCreary; nine grandchildren, Kyra Robinson, Christon Woods, James Robinson Jr., Kamren Watkins, Javion Robinson, JaShaun Robinson, Journey Robinson, and Andre James Robinson Harris; one great-grandchild, Mila Rose Goetz; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service
will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. A viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Final arrangements entrusted to McFarland Home, Inc.
Online condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
