Catherine “Cathy” Delores Roberts of Owensboro was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on Oct. 27, 1930, to Rebecca Jane Stricklin Harris and the Rev. Richard Winston Harris. She departed Earth and went to heaven on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Cathy began working with the Pinkerton Tobacco Co. in Toledo, Ohio, in May 1967 and transferred with the company to Owensboro in December 1972. She was a tool room clerk for many years before she retired from the company in 1996 to spend time with her grandsons, whom she enjoyed many adventures with through the years.
Cathy loved Eastern Kentucky and lived with her parents and two cousins, Lula Francis and Pauline, for several years at Lynch. Her mother kept Borders in their home, and her father was a coal miner and preacher. There was nowhere Cathy would rather be than in the mountains, and when she wasn’t, she said they were always “calling her home.” Cathy had a wonderful voice and sang and played piano in her father’s church as well as other area churches. One of her fondest memories was singing and starring in the production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” while in high school.
In 1946, she married James Cleo Roberts from Fork Ridge, Tennessee. The couple later moved to Toledo, Ohio, where their two daughters were born. It wasn’t long before other family members made the move north as well.
Cathy loved adventures, exploring new places and took wonderful photographs. She was an avid “rockhound,” who collected rocks from everywhere she visited. She enjoyed wading in Looney Creek and pulling out interesting rocks anytime she was visiting Lynch.
Weekends were often greeted with “Get dressed, we are going on a drive,” and you never knew where you were going or what you would find, but she always made it fun. She made life interesting and instilled a love of travel and exploration in her children. Cathy passed her passion of playing cards and board games on to her children and grandchildren. Any holiday or celebration gathering always included a game night. Many fond memories were made sitting around the table laughing and talking while playing.
If there was a Kentucky Wildcats basketball game on, you can bet she was either watching it on television or listening on the radio. One of her favorite memories was attending a game at Rupp Arena with her grandson, Matt.
Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Ann Roberts, (Steve) of Bowling Green and Linda Dee Sook, (Doug) of Midlothian, Virginia; her two beloved grandsons, Matthew Tyler Glahn, (Brianna) of Cincinnati and Alex Hunter Glahn of Fort Thomas; her brother-in-law, Earl Dean “Loger” Roberts; sister-in-law Lily Ruth Skeans; several nieces and nephews; and was especially close to her niece, Pam Roberts, her childhood friend and “sister,” Maxine Morgan, sister Suzanne Smith, and longtime friend, Betty Jean Chadwell.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro.
Register book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
Cawood Funeral Home in Middlesboro is in charge of arrangements.
