ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Linda Catherine Crawford, 82, of Rockport, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital, Newburgh, Indiana. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and had worked at Tell City Chair.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary South and Elizabeth Ward; siblings Junior, Charles and Donnie Payne, Regina Beeler, Peggy Schulte, Judy Dickens, Lucy Payne, Debbie Hall and Paula Kellems.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions: To the family in care of the funeral home.
