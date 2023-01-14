Catherine E. Carter Mann, 57, of Owensboro, joined our Heavenly father after a long battle with health issues Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 9:21 a.m. at her residence. Ms. Mann was born Dec. 9, 1965, in Owensboro. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro. Cathy was an Eastern Star and strongly devoted herself to the Lord. She also enjoyed being with family and friends, doing crafts, and reading her Bible. Her companion, Smooches, was her best friend. Cathy was a graduate of Apollo High School Class of 1984.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carlene Johnson Dockery; step-father, Delbert Dockery; and father, Coy F. Carter.
She is survived by her sister, Carla R. Carter; daughter, Brittany Young; son, Matthew Howard; three grandchildren; nephew, Logan Higdon; niece, Victoria Higdon; and several aunts, uncles, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Catherine E. Carter Mann Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
