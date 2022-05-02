Catherine Jodell “Jody” Johnson, 67, of Whitesville was called home surrounded by her loving family and friends on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. She was born December 01, 1954 to the late Leo and Stella Harley Morris.
She took great pride in being a loving “Granny” to 27 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Passionate about spoiling her loved ones with readily available sweets, hugs and kisses. Her hobbies include going on excursions and traveling, reading, cooking Wednesday night suppers, camping and boating. She was a beautiful soul that drew others in with her contagious laugh and her heart of gold. She loved to love. As a devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. She devoted her life to her one true love of 50 years and 8 surviving children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Adam.
Her amazing legacy will live on through her husband, Larry; her eight children: Rhonda (Dwayne) Knott of Knottsville, Kristy Johnson of Owensboro, Angie (Joshua) Turner of Whitesville, Jennifer (Charles) Haynes, Will (Krista) Johnson, Elizabeth (Richie) Burch of Whitesville, Lindsey (Brad) Aud of Whitesville, and Emily (Keith) Singer of Whitesville. She is also survived by her sisters, Dianne Ballard and Janice (Joe Bill) Millay as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The Family request expressions of sympathy take the forms of donations to Donate Life America. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented