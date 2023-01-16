Catherine Juanita Dutschke Cowan, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 23, 1935, in Holt to Herman C. and Dorris Rush Dutschke. During her high school years at Breckenridge County High School, she was voted “Class Clown” by her senior class.
Catherine retired from E.M. Ford Insurance after working for more than 30 years in the insurance business. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir. Catherine loved little children so she taught kindergarten Sunday School classes at Riverside Presbyterian and St. Andrew Presbyterian. She also taught Bible School every year. Catherine faithfully worked on the church property committee for more than 20 years. She regularly attended Sunday School and took two of her great-granddaughters with her. Catherine loved traveling and as a member of the PrimeTimers group, she coordinated several trips for them. She loved traveling with her husband and one of their favorite places to visit was Branson, Missouri. Catherine loved knitting, crocheting, reading, and gardening. She was a people person and loved working at the Help Office and at the polls on election day so she could talk to everyone.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Cowan, after 51 years of marriage and a brother, Walter J. Dutschke.
Catherine is survived by a loving family, Gary W. Cowan, Jeffery A. Cowan, Stephen M. Cowan, and Christopher S. Cowan; one sister, Margarea Austin of Mt. Vernon Indiana; a brother, Herman E. Dutschke of Falls of Rough; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Catherine will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, with Matt Curry officiating. Entombment will follow in Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church Music Dept. or a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Catherine Cowan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
