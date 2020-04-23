KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Catherine “Kitty” Coles Washburne, formally of Drakesboro, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020. Born Sept. 17, 1927, in Owensboro, she was the eldest of three daughters, including the late Sarah Washburne Pannell and the late Ann Washburne Jenkins born to Jesse Jones Washburne and Ivo Carrico Washburne. She was a 1946 graduate and valedictorian of Hughes-Kirk High School in Muhlenberg County and a 1950 graduate of Centre College of Danville.
After several years as a school teacher, she
began work with the State of Kentucky as a social worker. She was always working for those in need, day or night, weekday or holiday. After retirement, she continued to care for others: 10 years for her mother and another decade for her aunt, always at their bedside, always at their every need.
As her health began to decline, she moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, to be cared for by her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by nieces and nephews William (Gay) Pannell, Ann Pannell (Wes) Ruble, Richard (Whitney) Pannell, Dr. Mark (Sandra) Jenkins and Nancy Jenkins; and also by many great-nieces and great-nephews, John Ruble, Sam Ruble, Afton Ruble (Michael) Hornback, Scott (Shelley) Jenkins, Zachary Jenkins, Jesse Jenkins, Lucy Boone Pannell and Parker Pannell; as well as a great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, Leona Jenkins and Harrison Hornback, respectively.
The family especially wants to thank Asbury Place-Steadman Hill in Kingsport, Tennessee, for their tender and loving care.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial is not currently planned.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her name to Sanctuary Inc. (Muhlenberg County) (thesanctuaryinc.com) or to a charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Nancy Jenkins, 3984 Forsythe Drive, Lexington, KY 40514.
