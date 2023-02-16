Catherine L. Veach, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Bloomer and Mary Norrington Montgomery. Catherine was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Reed. She enjoyed making quilts and was a member of the Sunshine Ladies that volunteered at Lee Manor helping to assist the residents with various things. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Catherine was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Veach, Sept. 12, 1976; a grandchild, Daniel Veach; and five siblings, Frances Bollinger, James, Herbert, and Bill Montgomery, and Charlotte Enlow.
Surviving are four children, Joyce Jenkins of Evansville, Thomas Veach (Laura) of Maceo, Bobby Veach of Spottsville, and Kathy Powell of Henderson; 12 grandchildren, Robert M. Basham, Jr. (Barbara), Lisa Godwin (Corey), Jessica Renae, Elizabeth, Sara, Clarence “Bo”, Dillon, Emma, Gary, Bobby Lee, Jeremy, and Jacey Veach; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Truman Russell Montgomery of Tennessee.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Reed. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
