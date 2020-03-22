INDIANAPOLIS — Catherine Louise “Billie” Mercer Gober, 90, of Indianapolis, passed away March 17, 2020. Billie worked at Countrymark Corp. for 23 years, retiring in 1995 as an executive administrative assistant and attended Edgewood United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Gober, in 1987; and her sisters.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Mercer of Las Vegas; and her nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services. Billie will be laid to rest at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro.
Arrangements were entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.ghherrmann.com.
Commented