Catherine M. Freels Fulkerson, 87, of Owensboro, passed away, Monday, October 3, 2022, in the home where she resided for the last 12 years with her granddaughter, Jenny (Cody) Weakley, and Preston Reed. She was born December 8, 1934, in Daviess County, to the late Edward and Mercedes Foster Freels. She was a member of Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church.
Catherine enjoyed spending time watching UK basketball games, visiting her other local granddaughter’s home, Mandy (Doug) Jones-Sorg, and their children, Jayla and Jagger, going to see Merle Haggard, watching the grandchildren play sports, and enjoying lots of sweets.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Sonny” Fulkerson; daughter, Danna Jones; and sisters, Mary Board, Ann Ford, Doris Hamilton, and Margaret Valentino.
Catherine is survived by her children, Charles D. Fulkerson of Cumming, Georgia, Bruce A. (Karen) Fulkerson of Clifton, Virginia, Jeffrey S. (Cindy) Fulkerson of Owensboro, and Joseph P. (Kelli) Fulkerson of Thomaston, Georgia; son-in-law, Jack Jones; siblings, Butch Freels and Alberta Powers, both of Owensboro; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
