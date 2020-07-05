KNOTTSVILLE — Catherine Marie Higdon, 90, of Knottsville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Signature Healthcare. She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Daviess County to the late Gilbert and Oretta Russellburg Hagan. Catherine worked at G.E. for a short while and quit to start her family. She was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed sitting around listening to them play country music. She loved her visits with her sisters and cousins. Catherine so enjoyed her trips to town, where she saw everyone and got to talk to them. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, working in her flowers and feeding and watching the birds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H. G. (Pody) Higdon; and her brothers, Charles, James and Raymond Hagan.
Catherine is survived by her children, Brenda (Sherman) Clark, David (Helen) Higdon, Mike Higdon, Larry (Sandra) Higdon, Kenny (Renea) Higdon and Debbie Howard; grandchildren Jeremy (Rhonda), Neil (Shana), Adam (Jennifer), Matt (Tricia) and Joey (Brittney) Higdon, Cristy (Jared) Haynes, Jennifer Clark, Derek (Maggie) and Brad (Stacia) Howard and Jessica (Lucas) Roby; great-grandchildren Drake, Raylee, Emmalynn, Madyson, Camryn, Kennedy and baby Higdon (due in January), Seanna and Carson Haynes, Cameron, Caroline, Ethan and Mason Howard, and Hadley and Hayden Roby; her siblings, Ann Bickett, Eileen Basham and Hugh Hagan; sisters-in-law Emily and Evelyn Hagan; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mary Carrico School Gym in Philpot. Burial will follow at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mary Carrico School, 9546 Kentucky 144, Philpot, KY 42366. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. The family requests that everyone attending wear a mask.
