Catherine Marie Higgs of Owensboro passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 14, 2021, at Presbyterian Westminster Terrace Home in Louisville. She was born in Owensboro on June 16, 1937, to the late Susie and Eddie Higgs.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Fonz, Joe Bell, Bennie, and George; two sisters, Sue Jean and Alverta; and her adopted parents, William (Buster) Jackson and Georgia Ida Jackson.
She attended Western High School in Owensboro. She was a devoted mother and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Owensboro. She attended regularly until her life situation dictated otherwise.
Catherine leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Dwight (Shirley) Higgs of Dallas, Texas, and Robert Wayne (Felicia) Higgs of Louisville; three granddaughters, Simone Ramsey of Louisville, Dameia Higgs of Louisville, and Jennifer Daniels of Dallas, Texas; one grandson, Dayveon Higgs of Louisville; and two great-grandsons, Kashmere Browning and Kingston Ritchie of Louisville.
Services to honor the life of Catherine: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at McFarland Funeral Home in Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial: Rosehill-Elmwood cemetery.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
