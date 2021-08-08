Catherine P. Hale, 90, of Utica, passed away at her home Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She was born July 6, 2021, in Daviess County to the late Bennie and Emma Earl Boone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hale; her son, Norman Hale; two daughters, Betty Lou Hale and Janice Darrough; two grandsons, Scotty Hale and Frank Tharp; and great-granddaughter Emily Hale.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Daugherty of Island; grandson Brian Hale (Meg) of Utica; granddaughter Samantha James (Mike) of Calhoun; great-grandson Jeffrey Crowe (Becky) of Lewisport; and three more great-grandchildren.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented