BEAVER DAM — Catherine Paulina “Kittye” Brown, 79, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born July 15, 1942, in Beaver Dam to the late Wallace C. and Verna Lucille Baker Chick.
Mrs. Brown obtained her bachelors and master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. She spent her teaching career at Ohio County Middle School and Ohio County High School. She was a devoted member of Hartford Christian Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers sorority and Ohio County Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Brown was also a corresponding agent of International Christian Services.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Brown leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 56 years, Everett R. Brown of Beaver Dam; three sons, Ricky (Antonina) Brown of North Pole, Alaska, Wally (Tomara) Brown of Louisville and Randy (Lori) Brown of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Elliott, Alex, Max, Reese Catherine and Jax; one brother, Augustus (Dottie) Chick of Louisville; sister-in-law Janna (Como) Babak of Campbellsville; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Scott Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Brown’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Mrs. Brown’s memory to the ADK Kentucky Pi Chapter, c/o Patsy Eddins, P.O. Box 95, Cromwell, KY 42333. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
