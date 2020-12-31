Catherine Roseanne Mudd, 82, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Troy, Indiana, to the late Hobert and Bernadette Speak Roby. Catherine worked at General Electric and retired from Save-A-Lot. She was a Kentucky Colonel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Scott and Frances Ballard; and a brother, Dr. Joe Roby.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ralph Mudd; two daughters, Anne Marie Henderson (Harvey) and Alice Bickett (Barry); son Michael Mudd (Nicole); nine grandchildren, Sam Henderson, Sophie Howard, Zach, Ben, Max and Amanda Bickett, Ian and Lilly Mudd and Kurt Galloway; nine great-grandchildren; brother Charles Roby (Ann); sister-in-law Eileen Roby; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass and visitation will be private. Burial will be in St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Friday at www.cecil funeralhome.com.
Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mary Carrico Catholic School, 9546 Kentucky 144, Philpot, KY 42366.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
