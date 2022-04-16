HARDINSBURG — Cathy Ann Kennedy, 69, of Hardinsburg, died April 15, 2022, at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab. She retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education and was a member of Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Survivors: son, Chad Pile; daughter, Crystal Pile; mother, Elsie Kennedy; brothers, Darryl, Eddie, and Kenny Kennedy; and sisters, Gwen Matthews, Debbie Hendrick, and Jill Rhodes.
Funeral: noon Monday, April 18, 2022, at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
