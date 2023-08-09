LEXINGTON — Cathy Elaine Jackson, 58, of Lexington, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. She was born Nov. 23, 1964, in Owensboro to the late Leslie Phipps and Delora Drake Phipps. Cathy was a member of Arena of Faith Church in Evansville, Indiana. She lived her life to the fullest and was always the life of the party. She enjoyed laughing, uplifting others, spending time with family and friends, and collecting bears.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters, Tiffanye Phipps Corsey (Lauritz) and Tianna Jackson, both of Owensboro, and Tyesha Jackson of Evansville, Indiana; sister, Cynthia Phipps Valley of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Michael Sorrells of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
A memorial service for Cathy will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
