Cathy Hamilton Crawford passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. She was of the Catholic faith. Cathy was born in Owensboro July 18, 1952, to Paul and Pauline Hines Hamilton.
Cathy was a fun-loving, caring, and giving person. She never met a stranger and was always the first to help when needed. Cathy loved volunteering at the Elizabeth Munday Senior Center where she won the Chili Cookoff Contest. She was also known to many as the “Soup Queen.”
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pauline Hamilton; a son, Joseph Paul Hamilton; brothers, Joe Hamilton, Jimmy Hamilton, Martin Hamilton, and John Hamilton; and sisters, Mary Magan, Joann Daily, Joyce Jarvis, and Judy Bainbridge.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gene Crawford of Owensboro; her children, Rob (fiancé’ Tabitha) Hamilton of Benton, Paula (fiancé’ Rene’ Marges) Harrison of Netherlands, and Chad (Angie) Crawford of Mount Vernon; brothers, Tommy (Linda) Hamilton of Lewisport and Phillip (Pat) Hamilton of Central City; a sister-in-law, Debra Hamilton of Calhoun; grandchildren, Alexis and Iris Gabriella Hamilton of Benton, Austin (Cheyenne Howard) Hamilton of Owensboro, Mathias Johnson, and Destiny, Camero, Austin, Paisley Grace, and Maverick Crawford of Mount Vernon; a great-grandchild, Adley, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Cathy will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family of Cathy may be left at www.glenncares.com.
