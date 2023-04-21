Cathy L. Robertson, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 29, 1951, in Owensboro to the late Courtland and Juanita Cross Robertson. One of her many accomplishments that she was proud of, was going back to school later in life and receiving her bachelor’s degree. Cathy worked at AK Steel for 23 years as a quality manager. She enjoyed traveling and going to concerts. Cathy loved her family and friends and her red wine.
She is survived by two sons, Bradley Carlton and Jason Carlton (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Cameron Carlton and Callie Carlton; a sister, Susan Robertson; and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Online messages of condolence may be left on www.davisfuneralhome.com.
