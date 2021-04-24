Cathy Lorraine Hedrick Gillispie, 66, of Owensboro, entered into heaven Thursday, April 22, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Cathy was born Aug. 10, 1954, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Walter Russell Hedrick and Deloris Cook. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
During Cathy’s full-time healthy life, she liked to call herself a domestic engineer. She enjoyed her activities of being involved with the church choir, the handbells, Sunday school, decorating the church and the many mission trips serving the Lord. Cathy enjoyed music and dancing, bowling, playing games, cornhole, crossword puzzles, being an avid yard saler, an Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals fan and dearly loved her life spent with her late husband, Darrell. Cathy took great pleasure in spending time with her children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren,
as well as extended family
and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Wayne Gillispie, in 2020; and her son, Lesley Wayne Gillispie, in 1997.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Angela Brown and husband Chad and Wesley W. Gillispie and wife DeeAnna L.; eight grandchildren, MacKenzie Brown, Logan (Sara) Brown, Jacob (Mary) Brown, Emily (Koert) Brown, Kaleigh Gillispie, Christopher Gillispie, Jewell (Logan) Hodges and Blake Hodges; six great-grandchildren, Addalyn, Hunter, Lilly, Brooklyn, Rhett and Mason Brown and one on the way; sisters Tina Gillispie Payne and Judy Quinn; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and her fur baby, Cinder.
A celebration of life service for Cathy will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Gillispie shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks while in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
