CALHOUN — Cathy Perrin, 67, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Catherine Denise Henson was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Benton to the late Lawrence and Margie Sheppard Henson and was a graduate of Murray State University. She was a customer service representative for Alorica and an active member of Island United Methodist Church. Cathy enjoyed being supportive of her community in many ways from helping with everything from weddings, funerals and beauty pageants. Cathy was also “Cakki” to her granddaughter, Journey, who was the light of the world and the one that kept Cathy young and on her toes.
Survivors include her friend and father of her
son, Wayne Perrin of Calhoun; a son, Drew
Perrin (Christy) of Rumsey; three grandchildren, Journey Perrin, Tristan Dame and Karli Dame;
and a great-grandson,
Gatlin Sutton.
Services will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Jeff Graham and Eric Espada officiating. Friends may visit with Cathy’s family from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cathy’s services will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Thursday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Cathy Perrin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Cathy Perrin Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Cathy at muster
Commented