SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cathy Smith Moore, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. She was born June 19, 1967, in Madisonville to Kay Foster Smith and the late Billy Gene Smith.
Cathy was a beloved wife, devoted daughter, sister and faithful servant of Jesus. Above all, she was an amazing and proud mother to her son, Cameron. Cathy was an avid reader, tailor, crafter, and all-around handyperson, which she inherited from her beloved father. She never met a stranger or anyone she wasn’t willing to help.
Cathy was formerly a medical transcriptionist in the pathology department at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System. She also served as an executive assistant at Gulfstream Aerospace and Optim Orthopedics. Most recently, Cathy worked in customer service at Keen Transport.
Cathy leaves behind her childhood sweetheart and husband of almost 29 years, Dane Moore, and her son, Cameron Moore, both of Savannah; her mother, Kay Smith; her brother, Craig (Shannon) Smith; two nephews, Max and Sam Smith; and one niece, Lucy Smith, all of Owensboro; her in-laws, Pat and Joe Moore of Savannah; and aunts, uncles, numerous close cousins and church friends that were her second family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at The Sycamore Church, 1914 E. 52nd St., Savannah, Georgia, with Pastor Dusty Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. March 5, at the church. A memorial gathering will be held in Kentucky at a later date.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to The Sycamore Church, 2031 Grove Point Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
