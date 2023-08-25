Cecil Darwin Palmiter, 84, of Masonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Springerton, Illinois to the late Elwyn and Philipine Gersbacher Palmiter. Darwin was retired after 35 years as a supervisor with Ashland Petroleum Pipeline as a very dedicated employee. He attended Owensboro Christian Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, working in his shop in the garage, and working on cars. Darwin was a U.S. Navy veteran and for over 50 years was very dedicated to the late Dr. Sara Parks.
Darwin was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Wayne Palmiter; three sisters, Rose York, Hazel York, and Dorothy Jean Hopson; and two brothers, Don Palmiter and Larry Palmiter.
Surviving is his wife of 47 years, Betty Harding Palmiter; three daughters, Kathy Elaine Romines (Dave) of Owensboro, Avery Stevens Hardin (Dwayne) of Owensboro, and Debra Lynn Bickwermert (Joe) of Lewisport; three sons, Glendel Brett Palmiter of Louisville, Dennis Ray Stevens (Carolyn) of Hartford, and Donald Ray Stevens (Shelly) of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren, Seth Hagan (Jenny), Alex Hagan (Hannah), Taylor Donahue (Dillon), Mindy, Brandi, Don, and Melissa Stevens, Rebel Harrington, Tenaya Humphrey (Jeff), Sarah Cobb (John), Joseph Bickwermert (Beth), Dalton Bowman, Tara Allen (Mikey), and April Palmiter; several great-grandchildren; sister, Augusta June Spears of Fairfield, Illinois; brother, Ron Palmiter (Ruth) of Eddyville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The burial with military honors will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
