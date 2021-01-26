HARTFORD — Cecil Elroy Stiff, of Hartford, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. He was born to Cecil and Lillian (Chapel) Stiff in Holt (Breckinridge County) on Aug. 21, 1936. He was a barber for 20 years at Stiff’s Barber Shop in Hawesville. He was a member of Clear Run Baptist Church, a place he loved, a 50-year member of 675 Masonic Lodge of Hartford, the Rizpah Shrine of Madisonville and a Kentucky Colonel. When he wasn’t working on his beautiful lawn, he enjoyed picking up cans from the side of the road or tending to stray animals. He was also an avid University of Kentucky Basketball Fan.
Along with his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Guinn Lyons.
Left to honor his memory are, his loving wife of 50 years, Marilyn Jo (Tipton) Stiff; a daughter, Eleanor Northrup (Brett), of Louisville; two step-daughters, Vicki Stephens (Darrell) and Tarawa Baughn, of Hartford; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer Bratcher (Jason), two step-great-grandsons, Blake and Kyle Bratcher, of Hanson; one sister, Betty Brooks of Jeffersonville, IN, and two brothers, Ken Stiff (Sue) and David Stiff both of Louisville, a brother-in-law, B.W. Lyons, of Leitchfield; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services and a Masonic Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery on Highway 1414 with Bro Byron Priar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Gerald Watts, 1524 North Broad, Beaver Dam, KY 42320 or the Ohio County Animal Shlter, 1582 Country Club Lane, Hartford, KY 42347.
All of those who wish to honor and remember Cecil in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Stiff.
