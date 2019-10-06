DUNMOR -- Cecil Estil Heltsley, 87, of Dunmor, passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Cecil was born Aug. 12, 1932, near Penrod. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Kittie Heltsley, and his 12 brothers and sisters, Clarence, Paul, G.C., Clyde, Roy, Woodrow, Corinna, Gladys, Maggie, Ruby, Ruth and Joyce.
Cecil spent two years in the U.S. Army. The Korean Conflict ended just a few days before his basic training ended. In 1952, he married his sweetheart, Martha (Judy) Stinson. They resided in Dayton, Ohio, for the first 19 years of their marriage. Cecil drove a city bus in Dayton. In 1973, they moved their family back home to Penrod. Cecil took a job with the Peabody Coal Company at the Sinclair Underground Mines. He retired in 1991. He spent the remainder of his life gardening, farming, training horses and spending time with his beloved children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two horses, Wally and Dixie, were very special to him. He continued to ride Dixie well after his 75th birthday and rode in horse-drawn wagons well into his 80s. Among all of Cecil's accomplishments and successes throughout the years, the most important day in his life was the day he was baptized and became a member of the Mt. Moriah Church of Christ on Aug. 11, 1995.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Martha Stinson Heltsley. He is also survived by his children, Barbara Heltsley, Ron (Brenda) Heltsley and Chris (Dwight) Owens. Three grandchildren also survived, Jeremy (Tiffany) Heltsley, Bradley (Sarah) Owens and Jennifer (Nick) Luebbert. Nine great-grandchildren also survived, Dean, Kela and Madison Heltsley, Dustin Grundy, Carley, Jack and John Owens, and Jewells and Garrett Luebbert. Other survivors include his brother and sisters-in-law, Hazel Heltsley, Glen and Mary Stinson, Ethel and Hubert Sapp, Sue Stinson and Jim and Beth Stinson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survived Cecil.
Cecil was a man of men and adored by all who knew him.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Ross Conley officiating, and Nick Greenman and Olan Revelette assisting. Burial will be in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Dunmor. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented