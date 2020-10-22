HAWESVILLE — Cecil L. Stone, 78, of Hawesville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Cecil Leroy Stone was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on Feb. 16, 1942.
Cecil served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 years. He loved animals and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, exploring the back roads of Kentuckiana, watching sports and listening to music. Cecil married Linda Lou Crabtree on July 3, 1964. They remained married for 51 years until her death on April 15, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Chester Stone and Nellie Tupper Stone.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Rebecca Stone Thornberry (John) of Marinette, Wisconsin; and a brother, Arthur Stone of Arizona.
Cecil’s family appreciates the care and attention given by the Heartford House and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and sincerely thanks all of the people at Wellington Parc for their years of caring for Cecil as one of their extended family.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. There will be no public visitation. Cecil’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Cecil’s family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Cecil’s family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
