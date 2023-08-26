Cecil Norman Wooten Jr., 71, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by family while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia Nov. 5, 1951, to the late Cecil Norman Wooten, Sr. and Lillian Wooten. Cecil was a truck driver and enjoyed bowling and model trains, and was affectionately called a collector.
Survivors include his wife of 51 and a half years, Sarah Wallace Wooten; sons, Jonathan Wayne (Kim) Wooten and Justin Norman (Alicia) Wooten; three grandchildren, Jennifer Renee Wooten (Colby Miller), Matthew Wayne Wooten, and Trevor Wallace Wooten; and three step-grandchildren, Jonathan Blake Dickens, Byron Andrew Dickens (Jessica), and Tiffany Ann Dickens.
A private family service with entombment will be held at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
