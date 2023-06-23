Cecil Ray Pogue, 78, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away June 21, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Ellis Pogue and Edna Moore Pogue. Cecil was an Army Veteran who proudly served in South Korea.
Cecil was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed reading his Bible and sharing scriptures with others. He was an active member of the community. Cecil had the “my way or the highway” type of attitude. He was a country boy at heart and enjoyed being out in nature taking long walks in the woods. He also enjoyed telling jokes and riding his bike when he could.
Along with his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his siblings, Thurman, Sherman and John Pogue, and grandson, Ben Mackey.
Cecil is survived by his children, Richard L. Pogue, Renee L. (Steven) Mackey and Denice J. “Joy” Pogue; grandchildren, Matthew, Anthony, Daniel, Steven “Greg,” Kelsia, Benaa and Hannah; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Pogue, Larry (Judy) Pogue, Donald (Annette) Pogue and Rebecca (John) Perreault; and special friend, Betty Moorer.
A graveside service will be noon Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial to follow at the cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Cecil Ray Pogue.
