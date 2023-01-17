BEAVER DAM — Cecil Wayne “Buckwheat” Roeder, 67, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was the founder of the Indian Relic and Archeological Book Sales.
Survivors: sister, Sharon Roeder (Kenny) Autry and his good friend, Jerry (Barbara) Southard.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Central Grove Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
