MCHENRY — Cecile Stewart Moseley, 82, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at OHRH. She was born in Jackson, Tennessee, Nov. 7, 1938, daughter of the late Elmer and Nell Howard Stewart. Cecile was a homemaker, member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, McHenry Homemakers and former member of McHenry City Council and Central Park Alumni.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.H. Moseley Jr.; and brother Sonny Stewart.
Survivors include her son, Terry Moseley (Vickie); daughter Luann Givens; four grandchildren, Ryan Moseley, Kris Moseley, Robert Givens (Michelle) and Rachel Givens; two nieces; and one nephew.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to State Requirements we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
