Cecilia LaFern Ward Ling, 96, of Owensboro, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 22, 1924, in Henderson County to the late Rommie Sylvester and Pearl Agnes Boarman Ward. LaFern loved the Lord and was very witty and wise. She always put everyone else first. LaFern loved researching genealogy and flowers. She was musically talented. LaFern retired as the assistant district manager for Avon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Leo Ling; her sons, Anthony Wayne and David Louis Ling; and 10 siblings.
LaFern is survived by her children, William “Bill” (Barbara) Ling, Stephen (Patricia Anne) Ling, Patricia M. “Patty” (Kenny) Taft, Joseph Michael Ling, Ronald E. (Jana) Ling, Bobby (Patty) Ling, Danny (Lisa) Ling and Sharon Russell; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be said at noon Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented