EBENEZER — Cedalia Laverne Tarrants, 86, of Ebenezer, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Wellington Parc Health Systems in Owensboro after a lengthy illness. She retired from the Power Stores at TVA, and she was a member of the Central City Church of Christ.
Survivors include: son, Bob (Pam) Tarrants, Jr.; daughters, Terri (Craig) Henry, and Lisa (Georga) Lucas.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday, January 29 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
