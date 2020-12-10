Cedric Byron Thomas, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rick was born May 20, 1958, in Owensboro to the late Monroe and Burvon (Boyd) Thomas. He was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church and loved Kentucky basketball, fishing and playing music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a baby brother; a baby sister, Peggy; and a brother, William November.
Survivors include brothers William Thomas of Owensboro and Ray Buckner of Long Beach, California; a sister, Mary November; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cedric Thomas Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or on his obituary page.
