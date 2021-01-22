Cedric “Foster” Lee, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at his home with his family by his side. Born Dec. 30, 1951, in Daviess County to the late Stanley and Flora Swift Lee, Foster had placed his faith in the Lord. He worked at W.R. Grace and Daramic from 1971 until he retired in 2013. Foster coached his daughter’s softball teams when they played ball and was a fan of UK basketball. He loved carpentry and never saw a project he wouldn’t tackle and couldn’t handle. He was a quiet, unassuming man who was willing to help anyone in need. Foster loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson, and he enjoyed family time on Sundays, including donuts from The Rolling Pin Bakery.
In addition to his parents, Foster also was preceded in death by two brothers, Lowell and Thomas Lee.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Pamela Jean Land Lee; three daughters, Nicki May and husband Brian of Hawesville, Krista Games and husband Lance of Owensboro and Jessica Lee, also of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Kirsten Ward (Phillip), Lexie Games (Tyler Mills), Jackson May and Mallory May; great-grandson, Hudson Lee Ward; sisters Betty Crabtree and Diane Pendley (Farrell); brother Bobby Lee; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Janet Land, John Land, Phyllis Redfern, Joyce Lee and Bopey Lee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Foster Lee will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be a service with limited attendance.
Those attending the visitation and service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Friends of Sinners, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Foster Lee may be left at www.glenncares.com.
