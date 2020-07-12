ROCKPORT, Ind. — Celestine Dean Bray, 71, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Oakwood Healthcare in Tell City, Indiana. A graveside service will be held Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana, with the Rev. Ron Kreilein officiating. Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, is entrusted with care.