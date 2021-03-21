Celestine Joseph “Joe” McCarty, 92, of the Carmel Home, formerly of Curdsville, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Carmel Home. He was born April 6, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Paul McCarty and Nettie Rose Mahoney McCarty. He was retired from Fleishman Distillery and a farmer. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Dora Ann Thompson McCarty, in 2016; three brothers, William Anthony McCarty, Paul Ignatius McCarty and James Michael McCarty; and two sisters, Jane M. Payne and Sister Pauletta McCarty, OSU.
Survivors include his 12 children, Kathy McCarty, Wayne (Becky), Carolyn (Nick) Howard, Susan McCarty, Gary (Sharon) McCarty, Janet (Don) Keller of Owensboro, Benita (Terry) Voyles of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Amy (Ken) Keller of Clarksville, Tennessee, Lela Simpson of Greensboro, North Carolina, Julie (William) Lankford of LaVergne, Tennessee, and Rodney McCarty and Danny (Amy) McCarty, both of Owensboro; several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Rose Mary Pease of Evansville, Indiana; and one brother, Frank McCarty of Calhoun.
Services will be noon Monday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Brian Roby officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Building Fund, 6143 First St., Curdsville, KY 42334 and the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will available at the funeral home.
The family of Joe McCarty wish to express their most heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Carmel Home for the care and understanding they showed Dad while he was under their care.
All who wish to honor Joe at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
