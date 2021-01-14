Celia J. Terrell, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Owensboro, to the late Allen and Edna Tanner. Celia was a loving and dedicated homemaker and loved her children dearly. She babysat many children through the years and enjoyed car riding trips with her sister-in-law Margaret.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie J. Lee.
Celia is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Terrell; daughter Jennifer M. Terrell; and a son, Tellie A. Terrell (Holly), all of Owensboro; a grandson, Tyler Terrell; great-grandchildren Sofia, Liam and Legion; and a sister, Vickie L. Young of Owensboro.
Services will be private with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences for the family of Celia Terrell may be left at www.glenncares.com.
