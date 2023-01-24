Chad Allen Roberts, of Whitesville, was called home after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 58, surrounded by many loved ones and also the love and prayers of so many others not present. He was born Feb. 22, 1964, in Owensboro to the late M.C. and Barb Roberts.
Chief Petty Officer Roberts proudly served 22 years in the military, four years in the United States Air Force, and 18 years in the United States Naval Reserves (HooRah Seabees!). His military career included a 2009 deployment to Iraq, 2010 and 2014 deployments to Afghanistan, and a 2012 deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Chad’s natural leadership and ability really shined while serving, earning him many medals, Iraq Campaign Medal with one Bronze Star, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, Air Force Commendation Medal, Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist insignia, Navy pistol Rifleman Marksman with Silver “E” for expert, Navy Rifleman Marksman with Silver “E” for expert, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement with two Gold Stars in lieu of third award, Navy “E” ribbon with two Silver “E” in lieu of second award, Navy Commendation Medal with Gold Star in lieu of second award, and Army Commendation Medal with Bronze Cluster in lieu of second award.
Chad was employed at Aleris/Commonwealth for 21 years and lastly served as a casting maintenance superintendent/outage planner. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. God was always first, his family second, and UK sports were third. Chad was a passionate man, as anyone who saw him watch UK sports could attest. He also made it a lifelong goal to make sure those around him worked at their full potential by interjecting his strong and often loud opinions on the matter. Some of his favorite pastimes were golfing with his buddies, hunting, and puttering around in his golf cart, family dogs in tow, visiting with neighbors. Chad’s pride and joy were his children. In his life on Earth, he was able to witness two who graduated from college and two who have served in the United States Marine Corps.
No matter where he might be, Chad stopped whatever he was doing for his morning prayers. Family and friends will always fondly remember witnessing this powerful testimony to his close relationship with the Lord. Chad will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
Chad is survived by Stacey, his loving wife of 25 years; his children, Chassity, Zeke, Zach, and Briar; his siblings, Dwayne and Lisa, Kelly Jo and Marty, Chris and Shelia, Bruce and Angie, Jody and Virginia, and Donna and Dan; his aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special pal of 15 years, “Lucky Dog”.
A funeral Mass will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial, with full military honors, to follow at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. A funeral dinner will follow the burial.
The funeral mass will be live-streamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict’s Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
