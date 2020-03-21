Chad Arron Noffsinger, 42, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Owensboro. He was a general laborer at a packing company and a member of Matthews Table Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Jazzmine Noffsinger and Brooke Noffsinger; father Tommy Dale Noffsinger; and brother Tom Noffsinger.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Noffsinger will be private.
Expressions of sympathy: Chad Noffsinger Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
