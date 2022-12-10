Chad Crabtree, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022. He was born in Owensboro July 31, 1975, to Tony Crabtree and Sue Crabtree. Chad was a project manager for Sterett Crane and Rigging where he was employed for 31 years and was someone that others loved to work with. He was a member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica and loved spending time with his family. Chad enjoyed traveling with his family to places like the ocean and parks, and he loved the outdoors. Chad married Marlena and she recalls time after time when traveling that one of Chad’s greatest joys was watching the sunrise and sunset. He was considered the “perfect child” to which his siblings will attest to. He simply was a good man, with a big heart, loved his family, and although he didn’t always say a lot, Chad brought peace to every situation.
Survivors include the love of his life, Marlena Crabtree; daughter, Savannah Crabtree; step-son, Cole Parks; parents, Tony Crabtree and Sue Crabtree; sisters, Sherry (Mike) Midkiff, Becky Crabtree, and Lorri Crabtree; brother, Cody Crabtree; mother-in-law, Dorothy Stewart; father-in-law, Clifton E. Stewart; brother-in-law, Denny Stewart; sisters-in-law, Kristie Stewart and Teresa (Michael) Lapierre; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented