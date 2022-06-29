Chad J. “Big Thunder” Neal, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Owensboro to Gary and Esther S. (Taylor) Neal.
Chad had a big dream of being a truck driver but was disabled. He enjoyed working on computers and electronics. Chad had many interests and hobbies including big-rig semi-trucks, airplanes, talking on C.B. radios, video games (especially Flight Simulator), and hanging out with friends at the Cadillac Restaurant. He had several beloved pets, mainly cats and dogs, through the years. He will also be remembered for enjoying a good, spirited argument!
Chad was preceded in death by his father, Gary J. Neal Sr. (1989); sister, Pam Dillingham (2000); brothers, Steve Neal (2012) and Gary J. Neal Jr. (2015), formerly from Owensboro; and Michelle’s fiancé, Clint R Bevins (2021) formerly from Rockport, Indiana.
He is survived by his mother, Esther Sharon Neal of Owensboro; a sister, S. Michelle (Neal) Duffy of Rockport, Indiana; brother, John L. Neal of Owensboro; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be at Greenbrier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 200 East 18th St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented