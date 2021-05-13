HARTFORD — Chad Lake Raymond, 31, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born April 27, 1990, in Hartford to Staci Ashby Perry and the late Christopher Bennett Raymond.
Aside from his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman and Natoma Raymond and Junior McPeek; great-grandparents HJ “Jouette” and Mildred Crowe; uncle Mitchell “Lefty” Raymond; and his nephew, Parker Johnson.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories with his grandmother, Sheila McPeek of Hartford; grandfather Edward Kearns of Scottsdale, Arizona; his mother, Staci Perry (Phillip) of Beaver Dam; three sisters, Britney Allen Jones (Martin) of Owensboro, Tetitia Smith of Booneville, Indiana, and Whitney Charm Raymond of Morgantown; four nieces, Jayla Johnson, Maelynn Johnson, Mileia Raley and Brinklie Dockery; and aunts and uncles Teresa (Eddie) Williams, Alicia (Harold) Lawrence, Sheree Raymond, Angie (Donnie) Pearson, Renita Hopkins, Tonya (Robert) Wilson, Shannon Willis, Phillip Raymond and Dwight (Martha) Raymond.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong and the Rev. John Cashion officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Chad’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to the Chad Lake Raymond Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Chad Lake Raymond by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
